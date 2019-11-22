State rep charged with not having valid gun permit

CHICAGO (AP) - Chicago Police have arrested Illinois State Rep. Curtis Tarver II after finding a gun in his car they say he was not licensed to carry.

Police say Tarver was driving on the city’s South Side Monday night when officers noticed that he had a broken headlight and pulled him over. When officers spotted a handgun in the vehicle, they determined that the concealed carry permit that Tarver handed them had been revoked.

The Chicago Democrat was charged with one misdemeanor count of not having a valid concealed carry permit, cited for a broken headlight, and taken into custody. He was released a short time later after posting bond.

Carver did not immediately return calls by The Associated Press to his offices in Chicago and Springfield.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.