Kentucky Gov-elect says he won by focusing on people’s needs - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Kentucky Gov-elect says he won by focusing on people’s needs

Posted: Updated:

By BRUCE SCHREINER
Associated Press

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Democrat Andy Beshear says he won the governor’s race in Republican-leaning Kentucky by focusing on voters’ anxieties and not the “24-hour cable news cycle.”

In a Friday interview with The Associated Press, the governor-elect says the political culture has “wandered sometimes further and further away” from the day-to-day needs of people.

Beshear says he will prioritize education, health care and pension protection as governor.

Beshear strongly supports the Affordable Care Act and the Medicaid expansion put into place by his father, former Gov. Steve Beshear.

Asked about “Medicare for All” proposals touted by some Democratic presidential candidates, Beshear says it can mean “a hundred different things in a hundred different ways.” He says he wants accessible, affordable health care for Kentuckians and that it’s often found in the private sector.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.