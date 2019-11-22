Hiker finds human skull near North Kansas City Hospital - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Hiker finds human skull near North Kansas City Hospital

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Police are investigating after a human skull was found in a wooded area just south of North Kansas City Hospital.

Officers went to the area Wednesday afternoon after a hiker reported the human remains.

The Kansas City Star reports police said there was no immediate evidence of criminal activity related to the skull.

The skull was turned over to a medical examiner to identify and try to determine the cause of death.

