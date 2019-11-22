Broussard's announces plans to move into former Whaler's Catch building

PADUCAH (WSIL) -- Broussard's, a popular Cajun restaurant in Cape Girardeau, will soon also call Paducah home.

The restaurant plans to move into the former Whaler's Catch building after renovations are complete.

Centurion Development, LLC, recently acquired the building in downtown Paducah with Centurion owner Jason Coalter and partners Hunter and Stephanie Clark spearheading the project.

In a press release, the company says the property will undergo a complete renovation, and plans include a casual, open-concept restaurant space with both indoor and outdoor dining, full bar and small retail space. Plans also include renovating and reopening the banquet space and offering catering services.

“We are so excited to bring Broussard’s to a thriving community like Paducah,” said Coalter. “The architecture and creative vibe of the area are just fantastic. It’s a perfect fit for an establishment like Broussard’s, and we can’t wait to be part of the energy and action here.”

Originially opened by Barron and Kathy Broussard, Broussard’s has been a mainstay in downtown Cape Girardeau since 1986.

“We anticipate hiring as many as 50 full- and part-time staff,” said Patrick Abbott, General Manager of the new Broussard’s in Paducah. “Early in 2020, we’ll begin advertising for chefs, servers, hosts and hostesses and bar staff. We plan to make Broussard’s a fun, dynamic place to work.”

Plans for renovation work will begin in the coming days, and Broussard’s hopes to open in time for the summer season in 2020.

