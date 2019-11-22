Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton makes stop at Cairo high school

Broussard's, a popular Cajun restaurant in Cape Girardeau, will soon also call Paducah home. The restaurant plans to move into the former Whaler's Catch building after renovations are complete.
A wide variety of employers are looking to hire in this edition of the Job Squad Report.
Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton made a stop in Cairo on Thursday as part of a Southwest Illinois tour.
MT. VERNON (WSIL) -- Christmas is a little more than a month away, but holiday cheer has already begun at the Granada Theatre.
The Warming Center is always looking for volunteers along with donations to help provide nighttime sleeping space on cold nights for those in need.
Gloomy and cold Friday morning. Rain is quickly coming to an end, but gray skies and a breeze from the northeast will linger throughout the day.
We have a new Player of the Week!
Scientists are predicting a possible meteor outburst Thursday night that may be brief but incredibly intense.
Four disaster loan outreach centers are opening this week to help home and business owners apply for flood recovery loans.
The FDA is urging consumers in Nebraska, Indiana, Wisconsin and eight other states not to eat any fresh blackberries bought from Fresh Thyme between Sept. 9 and Sept. 30.
