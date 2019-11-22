Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton makes stop at Cairo high school

CAIRO (WSIL) -- Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton made a stop in Cairo on Thursday.

Stratton met with Cairo high school students as part of a Southwest Illinois tour carrying the message to "get involved".

"Part of my visit was really to inspire them," explained Stratton. "To let them know their voices matter. That we want the things that are important to them are important to us and we want to make sure we hear from them directly."

This was Stratton's first visit to Cairo and teachers and students at the high school used it as a learning opportunity.

"We prepared, we did research on the Lieutenant Governor," said Ronnie Woods, an American history and government teacher. "We've had several politicians over the years that have come and been with us, so we're kind of practiced."

Stratton answered questions from students and offered up discussion on several topics.

"What she had to do to get to where she's at, all the things that she went through, that was very surprising and inspirational," said Cairo senior Helaina Tolbert

Stratton says she wants the students to understand government takes place at all levels of the state.

"Government is not about just what happens in the halls of Springfield, but government is what happens in communities," explained Stratton.

The Lieutenant Governors also stopped to to meet with Cairo's mayor, took a tour of the African-American Museum in Mounds, and stopped in Cahokia to climb the Cahokia Mounds.

