Carbondale Warming Center hosts Thanksgiving dinner; also looking for volunteers

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- A free Thanksgiving meal was offered to those in need in Carbondale Thursday night. 

Cornerstone Church and the Warming Center committee hosted the event where guests were invited to receive a full meal and were also given a few other necessities, like warm blankets. 

The Carbondale Warming Center Committee is comprised of local organizations, including the , Southern Illinois Coalition for the Homeless, Good Samaritan, Carbondale Interfaith Council, Jackson County Health Department, Centerstone, Sparrow Coalition, the SIU Clinical Center, Carbondale Public Library, the City of Carbondale, as well as other organizations and individuals.

The Warming Center is always looking for volunteers along with donations to help provide nighttime sleeping space on cold nights for those in need. 

They're hoping to open their doors on December 1, starting at 8 a.m. The Carbondale Warming Center is located at 608 East College Street and will operate 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. 
 

