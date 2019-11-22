Missing woman found dead in Moline, boyfriend dead at hotel - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Missing woman found dead in Moline, boyfriend dead at hotel

Posted: Updated:

MOLINE, Ill. (AP) - Northwestern Illinois police say a woman missing for weeks has been found dead at the home she shared with her boyfriend, who later apparently killed himself at a hotel.

Moline Police Chief Darren Gault says officers found 37-year-old Jordan Burroughs’ body Thursday in the garage of a home she had shared with 38-year-old Kyle L. Dykeman.

He says the mother of two, whom relatives last heard from in late October, had been dead for some time. An autopsy was expected to be performed Friday.

An arrest warrant was issued Thursday evening for Dykeman for first-degree murder and concealment of a homicidal death.

Police had Dykeman under surveillance and asked Davenport, Iowa, police to arrest him at a hotel, but they found him dead in his room from an apparent suicide.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.