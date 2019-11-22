Former football coach pleads guilty to sodomy charges - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Former football coach pleads guilty to sodomy charges

DANVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A former high school football coach in Kentucky has pleaded guilty to four charges of sodomy against a child.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports court records state 70-year-old Thomas Duffy entered the plea Thursday. Police had said the crimes happened in 1982 and 1983 while Duffy coached at Danville High School.

News outlets report Duffy also coached at Highlands High School and Henderson High School. He led the Danville team to the state championships in 1984 and 1987.

Duffy is expected to be sentenced in January. The recommended sentence is five years on each count. He could also have to register as a sex offender.

