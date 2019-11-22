Job Squad: November 22, 2019

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- A wide variety of employers are looking employees in this edition of the Job Squad Report.

Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department is looking for a full-time Registered Nurse in the company's Home Health Division. The salary is based on education and experience. Duties include providing skilled nursing procedures to home-bound patients in accordance with the plan of treatment. If interested send an application, resume, and three letters of reference to Kevin Kaytor at 8160 Express Drive Marion, IL 62959.

Jennmar Services has multiple positions open. The company is looking to fill a Dual Shield Flux Core welding position in Centralia. Experience is required as there will be a test as part of the hiring process. They are also seeking applicants with Examiner's Card for underground coal-mining and multiple warehouse positions. Applicants can submit their resumes to jmservices@gmail.com or stop by the office located in Macedonia, IL.

Illinois Central School Bus in Marion is hiring immediately. The company is looking for School Bus Drivers for the Marion area. Requirements include a high school diploma or GED, 21-years-old, and have an Illinois Class B Commercial Driver’s License (CDL). Paid training is provided. For questions call: (618) 993-9170.

Williamson County Education Services is looking for a Teacher Assistant. Licensure is required and can be obtained with 60 college credit hours or more. Starting pay is $10.90 per house plus benefits. You can call (618) 993-2138 for more information.

Silkwork is looking for a Graphic Designer. Responsibilities include completing orders in an 8-hour day, five days a week. Applicant should have an Associate Degree or certificate from a University or Technical School with a focus in graphic design, and two years of work experience in graphic design or production art capacity. You can apply online on Silkworm's website.

H&R Agri-Power is looking for a Parts Associate for the Vergennes location. Duties include filling customer orders, take inventory, and examining returned parts for defects. Applicants must have good communication skills, customer service skills, a strong work ethic, and retail or parts counter experience is preferred. You can apply online on H&R Agri-Power's website.