Chilly & gloomy Friday, more rain Saturday - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Chilly & gloomy Friday, more rain Saturday

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Gloomy and cold Friday morning. Rain is quickly coming to an end, but gray skies and a breeze from the northeast will linger throughout the day. 

Afternoon temperatures will warm only into the mid 40s with only a small chance of a break in the clouds. 

Another disturbance will lift out of the Southern Plains late Friday night and spread showers back into the region Saturday morning. With temperatures only a few degrees above freezing, a few wet snowflakes could mix in with the raindrops. 

Rain will generally be focused Saturday morning, but the afternoon will not warm much. Low 40s will do it for high temperatures. 

Sunday is much more pleasant with more sunshine and temperatures rebounding into the lower 50s. 

We're tracking a major system that could cause travel disruptions across the Midwest on Tuesday. For the latest, join meteorologist Nick Hausen on News 3. 

