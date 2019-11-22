ATV rider killed after landing in river in western Missouri - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

ATV rider killed after landing in river in western Missouri

Posted: Updated:

EL DORADO SPRINGS, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say a 79-year-old man was killed when his all-terrain vehicle landed in a river in western Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol identified the victim as Raymond Scott, of Stockton. The patrol reports that the crash happened Thursday night on private property about 10 miles (16.09 kilometers) east of El Dorado Springs when Scott drove over a steep riverbank. The patrol says the ATV then rolled and went into the water. Scott was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.