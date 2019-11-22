Festival of Trees in Mt. Vernon to benefit Spero Family Services

Christmas is a little more than a month away, but holiday cheer has already begun at the Granada Theatre.

That's where the Festival of Trees event is taking place from Friday, November 22 through Sunday, November 24.

Community members come together to decorate Christmas trees and wreaths with different themes like the Wizard of Oz, sea shells from the beach and traditional decorations.

Visitors can stroll through the threatre looking at the beautiful decorations or put in a bid to take them home.

Funds from the event go to help Spero Family Services, which helps young families and children throughout southern Illinois.

There's a preview party taking place on Friday, November 22 from 5:30 to 9 p.m. with a live auction taking place.

You must be 18 or older to attend the Festival of Trees on Friday and the cost is $5.

The fun continues on Saturday and Sunday when the event is free with a suggested donation and open to visitors of all ages.

The silent auction will also take place on Saturday and Sunday.

The event takes place from noon to 8 p.m. on Saturday and noon to 3 p.m on Sunday.

For more information click here.