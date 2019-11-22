Kentucky state park to receive $6 million in improvements - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Kentucky state park to receive $6 million in improvements

CADIZ, Ky. (AP) - Lake Barkley State Resort Park is getting about $6 million in improvements as part of a Kentucky initiative to upgrade the state’s parks.

The funding for Lake Barkley will include upgrades for the wastewater treatment system, roof replacement and repairs and improvements for the fire alarm and sprinkler system.

The state park in far western Kentucky has received more than $7.7 million in improvements since 2016.

An initiative called “Restoring the Finest” is an effort to make repairs and safety improvements to the parks system.

Lawmakers approved a $50 million bond issue for the campaign during the 2019 General Assembly.

