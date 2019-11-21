Board now accepting applications for police superintendent - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Board now accepting applications for police superintendent

CHICAGO (AP) - The Chicago Police Board is now accepting applications for superintendent of the Chicago Police Department.

Board officials announced Thursday the application for the post is now available on its website. The board is seeking a replacement for Superintendent Eddie Johnson, who announced his retirement earlier this month.

Johnson became superintendent in 2016, during one of the most violent chapters in the city's history. He found himself trying to regain public confidence in the department that was shattered by a video showing a white officer fatally shooting a black teenager 16 times.

Police board president Ghian Foreman says the group is going beyond resumes by requiring applicants to discuss in detail experience in crime-reduction initiatives, advances in training and ``increasing trust between police officers and the communities they serve.”

City ordinance requires the board to nominate three candidates for consideration by Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

