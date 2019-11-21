Family of murdered worker sues Mercy Hospital for negligence - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Family of murdered worker sues Mercy Hospital for negligence

Posted: Updated:

CHICAGO (AP) - The family of a Chicago hospital worker shot to death by a man who also killed his ex-girlfriend and a police officer is suing the hospital and its security contractor.

The lawsuit filed Thursday in Cook County Circuit Court by the family of Dayna Less accuses Mercy Hospital, owner Trinity Health Inc. and SDI Security Inc. of negligence. Less, Dr. Tamara O’Neal and Officer Samuel Jimenez were shot to death by Juan Lopez on Nov. 19, 2018.

The lawsuit claims the hospital and the security firm failed to issue a ``Code Silver” alert to warn of an active shooter or to lockdown the building, which would have kept Lopez out the building.

Mercy Hospital officials say they are aware of the lawsuit but can’t comment on pending litigation.

In a lawsuit filed Monday against the city and Chicago police, SDI officials denies liability in the shooting.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.