4 deputies sickened, Missouri courthouse evacuated

OZARK, Mo. (AP) - A southwest Missouri sheriff’s office is investigating after four deputies were sickened by a suspicious substance at a courthouse.

Christian County Sheriff Brad Cole says a deputy fainted after searching the purse of a woman going through courthouse security on Thursday. Three other deputies became ill a short time later.

Cole says all the deputies were taken to a hospital and are in stable condition.

The courthouse in Ozark was evacuated while a hazardous materials team from Springfield helps with the investigation.

Cole says the woman is being held in quarantine. KYTV reports the woman claimed the substance was methamphetamine but Cole says he doesn’t believe her.

Ozark is about 19 miles (30.58 kilometers) south of Springfield.

