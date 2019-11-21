Fired police officer filed lawsuit to get his job back - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

CHICAGO (AP) - A former Chicago police officer who was fired for his role in the December 2015 fatal shooting of a 55-year-old bystander is suing to get his job back.

Attorneys for Robert Rialmo contend the Chicago Police Board’s decision in October was “arbitrary” and ``capricious.” The lawsuit filed Wednesday in Cook County Circuit Court asks the decision be reversed and for Rialmo’s reinstatement with back pay.

Quintonio LeGrier was having a mental breakdown when Rialmo, who is white, and his partner arrived at the scene of the disturbance. Bette Jones admitted police into the apartment building where the 19-year-old LeGrier was in a dispute with his father. Rialmo claimed LeGrier was attacking him with a bat when he fired, killing him and Jones. Investigators cast doubt on whether LeGrier swung the bat. The board determined Rialmo could have repositioned himself to avoid shooting Jones.

City officials on Thursday declined to comment on the lawsuit.

