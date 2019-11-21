Earthquake rattles Mississippi at 2.3 magnitude - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Earthquake rattles Mississippi at 2.3 magnitude

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) - A 2.3-magnitude earthquake rattled northern Mississippi.

The Sun Herald reports the 8-mile deep earthquake hit just east of Booneville, near the Tennessee state line, at about 6:45 p.m. Wednesday.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, more than a dozen people reported feeling the quake as far away as about 234 miles in Kentucky.

The USGS says earthquakes are rare in Mississippi and there have only been four in the history of the state that have had an intensity of V or higher. Intensity refers to the “measure of shaking” at a location, and a V is associated with moderate shaking and very light damage.

Michigan Technological University says earthquakes with a 2.5-magnitude or less are “usually not felt” but can still be recorded. Officials say there’re about 900,000 recorded annually.

