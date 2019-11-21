5 Chicago police officers hurt when vehicles collide - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

5 Chicago police officers hurt when vehicles collide

CHICAGO (AP) - Authorities say five officers have been hurt after two Chicago police vehicles collided at an intersection while responding to a call.

Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford says two officers were hospitalized in serious condition the three others had their conditions stabilized before being taken to a hospital.

Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi (goo-lee-EHL'-mee) says the officers have non-life-threatening injuries.

Guglielmi says they were responding to a call of shots fired when the crash occurred.

Police say the vehicle the officers were chasing was later found abandoned. No suspects are in custody.

