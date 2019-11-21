Missouri, voting rights groups settle lawsuit - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Missouri, voting rights groups settle lawsuit

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Voting rights advocates are settling a lawsuit against Missouri for allegedly violating federal voter laws.

Groups including the League of Women Voters of Missouri settled the lawsuit with Missouri Thursday.

The groups say the Department of Revenue violated federal voter laws by not automatically updating voter information after they change addresses.

The settlement agreement requires the agency to update its change-of-address website. Under the agreement, residents will be redirected to the secretary of state’s voter-registration site when they change their address through the Revenue Department.

The changes are set to come as Missouri prepares for the 2020 presidential election and a race for the governor’s seat.

Associated Press requests for comment to the Secretary of State’s Office and the Revenue Department were not immediately returned Thursday.

