Disaster Loan Outreach Center to open in East Cape Girardeau

EAST CAPE GIRARDEAU (WSIL) -- Four disaster loan outreach centers are opening this week to help home and business owners apply for flood recovery loans. 

The Small Business Administration (SBA) approved a disaster declaration in Alexander, Union and Pulaski counties. SBA loans can help repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate.

Disaster Loan Outreach Centers (DLOC) will be set up throughout the state to provide additional information and loan assistance.

An outreach center will be opening in East Cape at the Pit Stop Pizza location on Route 146.

Hours of Operation:

  • Thursday, November 21        11:00am – 6:00pm
  • Friday, November 22              9:00am – 6:00pm
  • Saturday, November 23         10:00am – 2:00pm
  • Sunday, November 24           Closed
  • Monday, November 25           9:00am – 6:00pm
  • Tuesday, November 26          9:00am – 6:00pm
  • Wednesday, November 27     9:00am – 6:00pm
  • Thursday, November 28         Closed (Holiday)
  • Friday, November 29              Closed
  • Saturday, November 30          Closed
  • Sunday, December 1              Closed
  • Monday, December 2             9:00am – 6:00pm
  • Tuesday, December 3            9:00am – 6:00pm
  • Wednesday, December 4       9:00am – 6:00pm
  • Thursday, December 5           9:00am – 4:00pm

The filing deadline to return applications for physical property damage is January 13, 2020.  The deadline to return economic injury applications is August 14, 2020. 

Any individual or business needing additional information, or wishing to apply for a loan, should contact the SBA Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955. 

