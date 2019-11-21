Disaster Loan Outreach Center to open in East Cape Girardeau

EAST CAPE GIRARDEAU (WSIL) -- Four disaster loan outreach centers are opening this week to help home and business owners apply for flood recovery loans.

The Small Business Administration (SBA) approved a disaster declaration in Alexander, Union and Pulaski counties. SBA loans can help repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate.

Disaster Loan Outreach Centers (DLOC) will be set up throughout the state to provide additional information and loan assistance.

An outreach center will be opening in East Cape at the Pit Stop Pizza location on Route 146.

Hours of Operation:

Thursday, November 21 11:00am – 6:00pm

Friday, November 22 9:00am – 6:00pm

Saturday, November 23 10:00am – 2:00pm

Sunday, November 24 Closed

Monday, November 25 9:00am – 6:00pm

Tuesday, November 26 9:00am – 6:00pm

Wednesday, November 27 9:00am – 6:00pm

Thursday, November 28 Closed (Holiday)

Friday, November 29 Closed

Saturday, November 30 Closed

Sunday, December 1 Closed

Monday, December 2 9:00am – 6:00pm

Tuesday, December 3 9:00am – 6:00pm

Wednesday, December 4 9:00am – 6:00pm

Thursday, December 5 9:00am – 4:00pm

The filing deadline to return applications for physical property damage is January 13, 2020. The deadline to return economic injury applications is August 14, 2020.

Any individual or business needing additional information, or wishing to apply for a loan, should contact the SBA Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955.