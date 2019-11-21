Man dies after northwest Indiana fire that hurt 4 others

GRIFFITH, Ind. (AP) - A man has died after being injured in a northwestern Indiana apartment fire in which four other people including two police officers also sustained injuries.

The Lake County Coroner’s Office says 47-year-old Vita Bibbs died early Thursday in a Munster hospital. His cause and manner of death are pending.

Bibbs was hospitalized early Wednesday after his unit caught fire at the Park West Apartments complex in Griffith, about 5 miles (8 kilometers) south of Gary.

Two police officers were injured while rescuing a woman and her baby from the building’s third floor. The woman and her child were hospitalized for smoke inhalation and are expected to survive.

The fire’s cause remains under investigation.

