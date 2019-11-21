Legence Bank in Marion set to hold Grand Opening celebration for new branch

Legence Bank has decided to consolidate two of its branches into one new facility.

The new branch, which opened Monday, sits at the intersection of Carbon and DeYoung streets.

This comes after the decision to close its buildings on Boulevard Street and The Hill.

Kevin Beckemeyer, President and CEO, says it's all in an effort to better serve customers.

"We wanted to combine those two into one great location for our customers," he explains. "To be more convenient, to be more visible in just a state-of-the-art banking facility."

The bank will offer several services including mortgage, consumer, commercial, and agricultural lenders, as well as, financial advisors.

Tricia Johnson, Vice President of Marketing and Communications, is inviting customers and the community to come to the new location and check it out.

The branch is holding a grand opening celebration on Friday, November 22.

The event includes:

Flag Raising Ceremony by the Marion VFW Honor Guard at 9 a.m.

Crown Brew Coffee all day

Lunch from Walt’s Pizza and Larry’s House of Cakes

Afternoon popcorn bar featuring Ann’s Gourmet Popcorn

Chamber Ribbon Cutting at 4 p.m.

Location:

1133 North Carbon Street

Marion, IL 62959

(618) 997-9275