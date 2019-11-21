a-Monocerotid meteor shower may create brief, intense outburst Thursday night

a-Monocerotid meteor shower may create brief, intense outburst T - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Scientists are predicting a possible meteor outburst Thursday night that may be brief but incredibly intense.

The dazzling display is expected in the constellation Monoceros (Greek for Unicorn) Thursday night (11:30 p.m to 12:10 a.m. CST) over the eastern half of North America and all South America. 

Hundreds of shooting stars may be visible as Earth plows through the dusty tail of an unidentified comet.

The α-Monocerotid meteor shower most recently produced an outburst in 1995.

NASA's Ames Research Center scientist Peter Jenniskens and the Finnish Fireball Networks' Esko Lyytinen anticipate another good show. They encourage stargazers to look up, but get out early because peak viewing time is short.

