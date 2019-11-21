Cape Air flights from Marion to Nashville will begin in January

MARION (WSIL) -- Starting January 29, 2020, Cape Air will begin offering daily flights from Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois in Marion to Nashville International Airport.

According to Cape Air, the airline will offer two flights a day during the week and one flight per day on the weekend.

"We are excited to be expanding our service at Veterans Airport by offering multiple destinations to our Southern Illinois passengers," said Cape Air president Linda Markham. "The added service allows residents and visitor’s greater access to Southern Illinois and more options for our passengers looking to connect with our major airline partners in both St. Louis and Nashville.”

"With Nashville being such a growing destination of its own, and a majority of our market's connecting traffic flowing to points south, we anticipate great success with these new flights," explained Veterans Airport Director, Doug Kimmel.

Flights from Marion to Nashville will run $69 each way. Reservations can be made now by visiting capeair.com or by calling 800-CAPE-AIR.

Cape Air will continue to offer four daily flights from Marion to St. Louis Lambert International Airport on weekdays, and two flights on the weekends.

