Police investigate deadly shooting of 2-year-old in Missouri

GLASGOW VILLAGE, Mo. (AP) - Authorities are investigating the deadly shooting of a 2-year-old in suburban St. Louis, the latest of many young victims of gun violence in the area.

St. Louis County police say an accidental injury was reported around 3:35 p.m. Wednesday in Glasgow Village. Police say the caller believed a child had been electrocuted or shocked by a toy.

Responding officers quickly determined the child had sustained a gunshot wound and attempted life-saving efforts. The child then was rushed to a hospital and was pronounced dead there. The child’s name wasn’t immediately released.

The St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Person is leading the investigation. About two dozen teenagers and children have died in gun-related incidents this year in the St. Louis metropolitan area.

