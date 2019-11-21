Kentucky state Rep. Wilson Stone says he won’t run again - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Kentucky state Rep. Wilson Stone says he won’t run again

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky state Rep. Wilson Stone has announced his eventual retirement.

The Daily News of Bowling Green reported Wednesday that Stone will leave office at the end of his current term, which ends in 2021. The Democrat announced last month that he’d been diagnosed with a brain tumor after having a “spell” while teaching Sunday school. Despite this, Stone was reelected to his seat just this month.

The newspaper says Stone underwent treatment and feels better, but he realized he’ll need to prioritize health and family. He plans to continue advocating for public education, something he did for 24 years before joining the legislature in 2009. Stone was elected House minority whip in 2017.

