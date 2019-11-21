Thursday: warm, windy, and wet

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Warm, windy, and wet. That pretty much sums up Thursday.

Rain moving through Thursday morning will gradually come to an end by lunch time. Only isolated showers are possible through the afternoon. Strong winds from the southwest will push temperatures into the lower 60s by the afternoon.

We're tracking a strong cold front that will arrive Thursday evening. Another wave of rain is likely to move in behind the front. Some of the rain overnight could be quite heavy, especially along and south of the Ohio River in Western Kentucky and the Missouri Bootheel.

Much of the rain will move out around sunrise Friday morning, but cooler air will be filtering in from the north.

A wrinkle in the forecast is yet another chance of rain now expected Saturday morning.

Meteorologist Nick Hausen breaks down the forecast on News 3.