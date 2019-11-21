Death of 1-year-old in Missouri investigated as suspicious - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Death of 1-year-old in Missouri investigated as suspicious

BERKELEY, Mo. (AP) - Authorities are investigating the death of a 1-year-old boy in suburban St. Louis as suspicious.

St. Louis County police said in a news release that officers from Berkeley responded to a report of an unresponsive child Wednesday. The child was taken to a hospital where he died.

Police in Berkeley asked St. Louis County police to investigate.

No details were released about why the death was considered suspicious, and the child’s name wasn’t immediately released.

