Officials to announce new wildlife refuge in Kentucky

HENDERSON, Ky. (AP) - Federal officials plan to announce a new national wildlife refuge in western Kentucky.

A statement from the U.S. Department of the Interior says Secretary David Bernhardt and U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell will join other dignitaries Friday in Henderson to announce the Green River National Wildlife Refuge.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service says the ceremony will take place on the first 10-acre (4-hectare) tract of what will eventually to be a 24,000-acre (9,713-hectare) refuge. The area offers habitat for a variety of plants, animals, birds and fish, as well as outdoor recreation opportunities for visitors.

It is the second such refuge that is located solely in Kentucky.

