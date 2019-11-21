Hemp application period underway in Kentucky - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Hemp application period underway in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles says the state’s hemp licensing program for 2020 is underway.

Grower applications must be submitted by March 15 of next year. Processor applications may be submitted year-round. For the first time, the Kentucky Department of Agriculture is hosting an online application portal on its hemp webpage. The department oversees the state’s licensing program.

Quarles says he’s expecting the hemp program’s momentum to continue next year. In 2019, Kentucky’s hemp industry had nearly 1,000 growers and an influx of processors.

The state agriculture department will offer a hemp summit on Dec. 4 at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville.

Kentucky has been at the forefront of hemp's resurgence. Hemp was legalized as a farm commodity as part of the new federal farm bill.

