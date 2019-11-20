Ex-city colleges official, others charged in kickback scheme - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Ex-city colleges official, others charged in kickback scheme

Posted: Updated:

CHICAGO (AP) - A former City Colleges of Chicago official and seven others have been indicted on charges they operated a $350,000 kickback scheme awarding contracts to companies with ties to the official.

Former city colleges associate vice chancellor Sharod Gordon of Oak Park is charged with 16 counts of wire fraud. At the time of the alleged scheme, the 45-year-old Gordon was responsible for community relations, recruitment and legislative affairs.

The indictment returned Tuesday in U.S. District Court alleges Gordon had the authority to award contracts worth less than $25,000. Prosecutors say that from 2013 to 2017, Gordon awarded contracts for canvassing communities and distributing City Colleges flyers to companies in which he had a secret interest for kickbacks worth thousands of dollars. Defense attorney Gregory Mitchell couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

Court records show Gordon was fired in May for an unrelated matter.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.