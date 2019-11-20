Teen charged after threatening to bring gun to school

PADUCAH (WSIL) -- A 14-year-old is facing charges after threatening to bring a gun to school.

Officials at Paducah Tilghman High School reached out to police after learning the teen had a "kill list" and intended to act on it Thursday.

Paducah Police say detectives conducted several interviews and spoke with the teen and his father.

The 14-year-old told investigators the list wasn't real, but admitted he had threatened to bring a gun to school.

The teen was taken into custody for second-degree terroristic threatening and transported to the McCracken County Juvenile Detention Center.

