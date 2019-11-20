Officials: Multistate hepatitis A cases traced to berries - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Officials: Multistate hepatitis A cases traced to berries

Posted: Updated:

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Nebraska and federal health officials say a hepatitis A outbreak that includes Nebraska, Indiana and Wisconsin has been traced to blackberries sold in Fresh Thyme grocery stores.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services says in a news release Wednesday that the outbreak began several week ago in Nebraska. The department says it, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are investigating and have confirmed 11 cases. Six of those cases are in Nebraska.

A phone message left Wednesday with Illinois-based Fresh Thyme was not immediately returned.

The FDA is urging consumers in Nebraska, Indiana, Wisconsin and eight other states not to eat any fresh blackberries bought from Fresh Thyme between Sept. 9 and Sept. 30. The other states are Iowa, Illinois, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, Minnesota, Ohio and Pennsylvania.

Hepatitis A is a virus that infects the liver and can cause mild, flu-like symptoms for several weeks.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.