Classes at Marion High School to resume Thursday - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Classes at Marion High School to resume Thursday

Posted: Updated:

MARION (WSIL) -- Marion High School will be in session Thursday.

The school was closed Wednesday to inspect for bed bugs.

In a automated phone message to parents Wednesday afternoon, the school district said the entire school was "professionally inspected for bed bugs, and no bed bugs were spotted during the inspection process."

Marion CUSD #2 Parents/Guardians,

This call is to inform you that Marion High School will be in session on Thursday, November 21, 2019. The entire school was professionally inspected for bed bugs. No bed bugs were spotted during the inspection process, and Marion High School was cleared. We apologize for this inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding.

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.