The WSIL Weather Academy travels to Marion High School

WSIL -- The WSIL Weather Academy made their first stop at a local High School to give students an inside look at the career of a Meteorologist.

Freshman at Marion High School are about to get some hands on weather experience in the classroom. Science Teacher Alyssa Weisenstein invited the News 3 Weather Team to talk with over 100 students before their upcoming project.

Weisenstein elaborates, "Our Physical Science A class is our Earth Science class and next week we're going to start our climate and weather unit and the culminating project our unit is for students to become the meteorologists themselves."

The students final project has many working parts. They will have to create an evening news cast and put their weather skills to work.

Weisenstein explains, "They are given the maps for the first five days of the forecast and they have to as a team predict the last day so they actually are doing a little bit of the forecasting and they do a pretty good job."

Each group is given the same set of expectations but will have to present live from a different local station.

Weisenstein states, "Each group picks their own city and has to forecast the weather for their local weather and then also for the national weather so the local weather for each group are different."

As many of us know, meteorologists aren't limited to the green screen.

Weisenstein says, "We also include a human interest piece so there's once portion of it that has a natural disaster or big weather effect so they talk about how weather is impacting peoples lives short term and long term as well."

Students will have access to many different ways to produce their final product.

Weisenstein explains, "We use the projectors in our classrooms, they do have access to the green screen, sometimes they go outside or we've has students do them at home too so they get more of that live on scene feel."

Weisenstein says that the Weather Academy was a chance for students to see inside a potential career path.

Weisenstein elaborates, "I think it's really good for students to meet people who are applying science in their careers because it gives them a real world connection of what we're learning in the classroom and takes it outside of just our school and makes it a real application of what they're learning."

Next week the weather academy takes us to Jackson County to talk to students at Parrish Elementary School.