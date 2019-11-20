Prosecutors: Woman defrauded of thousands in ‘romance scam’ - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Prosecutors: Woman defrauded of thousands in ‘romance scam’

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A St. Louis County man is facing federal indictment for what prosecutors are calling a “romance scam” that cost a woman more than $20,000.

The U.S. Attorney’s office in St. Louis on Wednesday announced the indictment of 39-year-old Hammed Akande on one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and wire fraud.

The indictment says Akande targeted a woman who was more than 60 years old, using the guise of a romantic relationship through the online dating website “Our Time.”

Akande is accused of asking the victim for financial assistance for, among other things, a business opportunity in Ukraine.

Authorities say the woman has been defrauded of more than $20,000 since September.

