‘Slave for sale’ Craigslist post leads to hate crime charges - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

‘Slave for sale’ Craigslist post leads to hate crime charges

Posted: Updated:

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (AP) - A suburban Chicago 14-year-old faces hate crime and other charges for allegedly posting on Craigslist a picture of an African American classmate with the caption, “Slave for sale.”

The white Naperville Central High School freshman appeared Wednesday in DuPage County juvenile court.

Assistant State’s Attorney Lee Roupas said the youth took the photo last week while the two sat at the same lunch table.

Defense attorney Harry Sith said Central's principal is "getting the two friends together" and coordinating an apology. Authorities say the youth is serving an in-school suspension.

The ad follows an Oct. 26 incident at a Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant in Naperville in which some black customers said they were asked by restaurant employees to change tables because of a regular customer’s request.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.