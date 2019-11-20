Judge upholds University of Missouri ban on guns on campus - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Judge upholds University of Missouri ban on guns on campus

Posted: Updated:

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - A judge has upheld the University of Missouri’s ban on carrying concealed guns on campus.

Circuit Judge Jeff Harris on Monday rejected the arguments from Missouri’s attorney general that the ban violated the state’s constitution. He also said the ban supports the university’s interest in promoting safety on its campuses.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports the case began in 2015 when Royce Barondes, a professor of law on the Columbia campus, sued because he wanted to keep a firearm in his locked vehicle.

Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s office declined to comment on the ruling and has not decided whether to appeal.

The university said in a statement it was pleased with the court’s ruling, saying it serves the best interest of students, staff, faculty and others who visit the campus.

Information from: Columbia Daily Tribune, http://www.columbiatribune.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.