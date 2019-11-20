Letters to Santa mailbox available in Du Quoin

DU QUOIN (WSIL) -- With the holidays approaching, children will soon be writing letters to Santa. And the city of Du Quoin wants to help.

A Letters to Santa mailbox is set up inside Croessman Square on Main Street. Letters submitted by Friday, December 13 will each receive a return letter from Santa.

"We think it's something that the kids will remember for a long time," said Du Quoin Mayor Guy Alongi.

In order for Santa to write back, a name and address must be included in the letter.

Last year, more than 275 letters were written to Santa over 25 days.