Letters to Santa mailbox available in Du Quoin - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Letters to Santa mailbox available in Du Quoin

Posted: Updated:

DU QUOIN (WSIL) -- With the holidays approaching, children will soon be writing letters to Santa. And the city of Du Quoin wants to help. 

A Letters to Santa mailbox is set up inside Croessman Square on Main Street. Letters submitted by Friday, December 13 will each receive a return letter from Santa. 

"We think it's something that the kids will remember for a long time," said Du Quoin Mayor Guy Alongi.

In order for Santa to write back, a name and address must be included in the letter.  

Last year, more than 275 letters were written to Santa over 25 days. 

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.