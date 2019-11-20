The Latest: Cameron appoints Pitt to special adviser role

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Latest on appointments by Kentucky Attorney General-elect Daniel Cameron (all times local):

12:45 p.m.

Kentucky Attorney General-elect Daniel Cameron has selected outgoing Gov. Matt Bevin’s general counsel for a key job.

The incoming Republican attorney general on Wednesday announced Steve Pitt’s appointment to serve as his counsel and special adviser. Pitt has nearly 50 years of legal experience, and since 2015 has served as Bevin’s general counsel.

In that high-profile role, Pitt defended the state in a series of lawsuits challenging Kentucky laws putting new restrictions on abortions. He also represented Bevin during the governor’s many legal feuds with Attorney General Andy Beshear, who defeated Bevin in this month’s election.

Pitt said in a release Wednesday that he’ll work with Cameron to protect Kentucky families, law enforcement and the state’s “most vulnerable.”

4:40 a.m.

Kentucky Attorney General-elect Daniel Cameron says he will appoint Barry Dunn as his deputy attorney general when he takes office as the state’s top prosecutor.

Cameron says Dunn’s deep knowledge of state government and his private-sector experience will serve the state well.

In 2015, Dunn was appointed as general counsel of the Kentucky Public Protection Cabinet. In that job, he served as the state’s chief lawyer on regulation of financial institutions, insurance, horse racing, alcoholic beverages, professional licensing and charitable gaming.

Most recently, Dunn formed a law firm focused in part on government regulatory issues and small businesses.

Dunn grew up in Adair County in south-central Kentucky, where he served as a firefighter while attending college. He attended law school at the University of Louisville.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.