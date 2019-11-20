Fire at NW Indiana apartment injures 4, including 2 officers - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Fire at NW Indiana apartment injures 4, including 2 officers

GRIFFITH, Ind. (AP) - Two police officers called to an overnight apartment fire in northwestern Indiana were injured while rescuing a woman and her baby from the building’s third floor.

Griffith Police Department Cmdr. Keith Martin says the officers were taken to a Munster hospital early Wednesday and treated and released.

Authorities say the woman and child the officers rescued shortly after 2 a.m. were hospitalized for smoke inhalation, and are expected to survive.

Griffith firefighters rescued four other people from balconies of the three-story apartment building in the town, which is located about five miles (8 kilometers) south of Gary.

One person who was inside the apartment unit where the fire is believed to have originated was hospitalized. That person’s condition was not immediately known.

The fire’s cause remains under investigation.

