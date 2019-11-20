Mother, child found dead in car in pond near St. Louis - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Mother, child found dead in car in pond near St. Louis

ROXANA, Ill. (AP) - Police in suburban St. Louis are investigating after a woman and her young son were found dead inside a vehicle that drove into a pond.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the victims were inside a car submerged in about 10 feet of water near Roxana, Illinois. Madison County Sheriff’s Lt. Brian Koberna says the vehicle was pulled from the water early Wednesday after a witness reported seeing headlights bobbing in the pond.

Names of the victims have not been released.

Koberna says the boy was a grade school student and that he and his mother lived in the area. He says the investigation into how the vehicle ended up in the pond is “wide open.”

Roxana is about 20 miles (32.19 kilometers) northeast of St. Louis.

This story has been corrected to show that the pond is located near Roxana, Illinois, not Roxana, Missouri.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

