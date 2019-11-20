Body found in eastern Missouri was that of missing woman

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The body found during a search near Troy, Missouri, has been positively identified as that of a St. Louis County woman who disappeared this month.

St. Louis County police on Wednesday said the body of 28-year-old Jennifer Rothwell was found Monday night. Her husband, Beau Rothwell, is jailed without bond on charges of second-degree murder and evidence tampering.

Jennifer Rothwell was a chemical engineer who was reported missing Nov. 12. Her car was found abandoned near the couple’s home.

A probable cause statement says Beau Rothwell was spotted Nov. 11 on video purchasing bleach, carpet cleaner and gloves. He was arrested Nov. 13 after a search of the home.

Police say Beau Rothwell provided information that helped lead authorities to his wife’s body.

