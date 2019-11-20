Pets of the Week: November 21, 2019

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Five precious animals are looking for their forever homes in this edition of Pets of the Week.

First up is Jeremy. He is a 2-year-old Labrador Retriever-mix who has been at the shelter for almost a year. He loves to play outside but would also love someone to snuggle with. Jeremy's adoption fee is $125 and includes his neuter, microchip, and vaccinations. You can meet him at St. Francis CARE in Murphysboro.

Rikki is a beautiful Chihuahua-mix who is about 2 to 3 years old. Rikki weighs about 15-pounds and is heartworm positive and has started his treatment. If Rikki seems like the right pooch for you, he's at PAWS' Place Adoption Center in Anna.

Next is a beautiful fluffy black cat. She is 6 to 8 months old and ready for Christmas. She is very friendly and can't wait to snuggle up during the cold weather. Contact Jefferson County Animal Control in Mt Vernon.

Cruella is another beautiful cat on the list. She loves attention and up for adoption at Finding Forever Thrift Store in Marion.

Lastly is Donald. He is a one-year-old lovable Pitbull Terrier-mix. Donald is a cuddler and very gentle. He can be adopted at Franklin County Animal Control in Benton.