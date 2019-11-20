Police: 3 workers hit by vehicle in construction zone - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Police: 3 workers hit by vehicle in construction zone

LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky State Police say a vehicle has struck three workers in a construction zone on the Bluegrass Parkway near Lawrenceburg.

A statement from police says it appears that 18-year-old Dillan Waldridge of Willisburg entered the construction zone to avoid a collision with the vehicle in front of him.

Police say he hit three workers with Mago Construction Company LLC. Officials say 28-year-old Lucan Guinn of Harrodsburg and 25-year-old Ronald Austin Bickers of Lawrenceburg were taken to the University of Kentucky Medical Center in critical condition but were later upgraded to stable. Another worker was treated at the scene.

Police are seeking information from anyone who may have witnessed events leading up to the collision.

