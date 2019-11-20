Kentucky police investigating gun found at school playground - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Kentucky police investigating gun found at school playground

Posted: Updated:

ASHLAND, Ky. (AP) - Police in Kentucky are investigating how a gun ended up on an elementary school playground buried underneath mulch.

The Daily Independent reports the firearm was found by an Ashland, Kentucky, kindergarten student Tuesday morning. The child didn’t touch the gun. Ashland Independent Schools Superintendent Sean Howard said nobody was injured or in danger.

Howard said the student reported the weapon to teachers, who notified school leadership and police. Ashland Police said on Facebook that the students were immediately evacuated from the area. They’re still investigating who may have placed the gun on the school grounds.

Information from: The Independent, http://www.dailyindependent.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.