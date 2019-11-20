Great Wednesday, but rain returns Thursday & Friday - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Great Wednesday, but rain returns Thursday & Friday

Posted: Updated:

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Use a little extra caution traveling as patchy dense fog is possible through 9 a.m.

Once the fog mixes out, Wednesday will be a GORGEOUS fall day. Sunshine and temperatures in the mid 50s by noon will make for a perfect time to grab lunch outside. Afternoon temperatures will peak around 60º, the warmest since November 10th. 

We're tracking another strong cold front that will spread rain back into the region early Thursday morning. Multiple waves of showers are expected through Friday followed up with a big cool down into the weekend. 

Meteorologist Nick Hausen has the latest forecast on News 3. 

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.