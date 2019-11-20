Great Wednesday, but rain returns Thursday & Friday

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Use a little extra caution traveling as patchy dense fog is possible through 9 a.m.

Once the fog mixes out, Wednesday will be a GORGEOUS fall day. Sunshine and temperatures in the mid 50s by noon will make for a perfect time to grab lunch outside. Afternoon temperatures will peak around 60º, the warmest since November 10th.

We're tracking another strong cold front that will spread rain back into the region early Thursday morning. Multiple waves of showers are expected through Friday followed up with a big cool down into the weekend.

Meteorologist Nick Hausen has the latest forecast on News 3.