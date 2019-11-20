Great Wednesday, but rain returns Thursday & Friday

The invoice you just received looks official but there’s a possibility that it has been sent by a scammer trying to get some of your hard-earned money.
The invoice you just received looks official but there’s a possibility that it has been sent by a scammer trying to get some of your hard-earned money.
GOLCONDA (WSIL) -- The Pope County Deer Festival is a tradition that hunters and community members alike look forward to each year.
GOLCONDA (WSIL) -- The Pope County Deer Festival is a tradition that hunters and community members alike look forward to each year.
Once the fog mixes out, Wednesday will be a GORGEOUS fall day.
Once the fog mixes out, Wednesday will be a GORGEOUS fall day.
Southeastern Illinois College (SIC) is bringing back their certified Pharmacy Technician Program.
Southeastern Illinois College (SIC) is bringing back their certified Pharmacy Technician Program.
8th grade students in Harrisburg donated to the Veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois Tuesday.
8th grade students in Harrisburg donated to the Veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois Tuesday.
Some parents are picking their children up early after reports of bed bugs at Marion High School.
Some parents are picking their children up early after reports of bed bugs at Marion High School.
Amazon says it has contemplated adding facial recognition technology to its Ring doorbell cameras
Amazon says it has contemplated adding facial recognition technology to its Ring doorbell cameras
Anyone with information is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at (270) 444-8550.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at (270) 444-8550.
A Graves County homeowner is now facing charges after an early morning home invasion and shooting.
A Graves County homeowner is now facing charges after an early morning home invasion and shooting.
Murphysboro high school football team reaches semi finals.
Murphysboro high school football team reaches semi finals.