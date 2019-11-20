School officer: Teen suspects should be ‘passed around’ jail - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

School officer: Teen suspects should be ‘passed around’ jail

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky school security officer is in trouble over a Facebook comment he made about the beating of an autistic student in a high school bathroom.

The Courier Journal reports that Tony Howell was commenting on an article about an assault at Iroquois High. Surveillance video showed four teens following the victim into a school bathroom, where he was found lying in a pool of blood.

Howell wrote that the arrested teens should be “passed around” in prison. His comment is under review by Jefferson County Public Schools.

Howell’s Facebook profile identified himself as a district security officer, as confirmed by district documents. He told the newspaper that his comment shouldn’t be the subject of a story, saying “the real problem and story is still the bad kids and Iroquois.”

Information from: Courier Journal, http://www.courier-journal.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.