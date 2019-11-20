AG-elect Cameron says Barry Dunn will serve as deputy AG

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky Attorney General-elect Daniel Cameron says he will appoint Barry Dunn as his deputy attorney general when he takes office as the state’s top prosecutor.

Cameron says Dunn’s deep knowledge of state government and his private-sector experience will serve the state well.

In 2015, Dunn was appointed as general counsel of the Kentucky Public Protection Cabinet. In that job, he served as the state’s chief lawyer on regulation of financial institutions, insurance, horse racing, alcoholic beverages, professional licensing and charitable gaming.

Most recently, Dunn formed a law firm focused in part on government regulatory issues and small businesses.

Dunn grew up in Adair County in south-central Kentucky, where he served as a firefighter while attending college. He attended law school at the University of Louisville.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.